IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 61.0% in March

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IMAC by 1,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,802. IMAC has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -1.72.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.