Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

IMGO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

