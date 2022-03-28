iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

IMBI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.