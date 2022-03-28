Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.72. 64,351,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,766,531. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons.

