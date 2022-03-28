Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 230 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cigna were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.58. 1,323,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,121. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

