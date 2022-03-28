Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $239,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

