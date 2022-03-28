Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $809,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $278.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.39. The company has a market capitalization of $695.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

