Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,402 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45.

