ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep N.V. (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.68 ($15.03).

INGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.93) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.84) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($17.14) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.86) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.34).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

