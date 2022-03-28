Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Sells $247,755.00 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 160.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 217,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $6,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

