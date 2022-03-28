Insider Selling: Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) CFO Sells 4,870 Shares of Stock

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 194,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,085. The company has a market cap of $234.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -363.60%.

EPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 65.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.