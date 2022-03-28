Insider Selling: Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Senior Officer Sells 90,344 Shares of Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$565,734.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$999,415.20.

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. Maverix Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

