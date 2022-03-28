Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 852 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $90,990.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $71,882.32.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.

On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $226,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $368,728.24.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $67,831.65.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $52.71. 29,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $53.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNXN shares. StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

