Insider Selling: REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) CFO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Bruggeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $151,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,129. REX American Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $612.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.66.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 249,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

