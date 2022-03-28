Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 8,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $1,002,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $751,020.00.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

