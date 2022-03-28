Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 3.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $73.08. Approximately 13,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,207,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.74.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,393,000 after buying an additional 589,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,234,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

