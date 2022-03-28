International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 139.58 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

