International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.47. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

IFF traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $130.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

