Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.98. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

