Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBWY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.