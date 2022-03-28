Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,476. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.