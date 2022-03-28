Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. Purchases 1,026,508 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.10 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

