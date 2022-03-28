Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB – Get Rating) by 164.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 9.66% of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.