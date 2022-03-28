Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter valued at $2,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTN traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.54. 42,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

