Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AcuityAds (ATY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY):
- 3/14/2022 – AcuityAds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “
- 3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – AcuityAds was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/10/2022 – AcuityAds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “
- 2/7/2022 – AcuityAds is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,482. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $14.58.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
