Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AcuityAds (ATY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY):

3/14/2022 – AcuityAds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – AcuityAds was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – AcuityAds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

2/7/2022 – AcuityAds is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 62,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,482. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

