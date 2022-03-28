Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KE (BEKE)

KE (NYSE: BEKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/16/2022 – KE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “
- 3/16/2022 – KE was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.
- 3/14/2022 – KE was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 3/11/2022 – KE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2022 – KE was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – KE was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.10.
- 1/31/2022 – KE was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
BEKE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 582,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,730,795. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -153.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $62.20.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
