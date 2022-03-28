Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $98.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -669.75%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.