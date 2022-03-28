iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.66) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON IOM opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.13) on Thursday. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market capitalization of £177.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.62.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

