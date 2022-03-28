iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,200 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 28th total of 294,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,137. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

