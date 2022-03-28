iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,200 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the February 28th total of 294,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. 1,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in iPower by 38.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iPower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iPower by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

