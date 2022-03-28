IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter worth $266,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

