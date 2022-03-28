iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 643,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 980,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ISTB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.28. 6,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,895. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $51.44.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.