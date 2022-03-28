iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

