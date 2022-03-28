iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 447,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $133.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

