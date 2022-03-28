iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

IBTD opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

