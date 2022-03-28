iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.
IBTD opened at $25.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $25.69.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.