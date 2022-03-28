iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.94. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,173. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

