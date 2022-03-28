iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IWV opened at $262.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.72 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

