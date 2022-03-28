iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $89.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $89.01.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

