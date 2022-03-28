J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $75.36 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

