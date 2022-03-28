J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

NYSE PWR opened at $134.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

