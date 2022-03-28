J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $446,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 459,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,922,000 after buying an additional 215,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 116,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after buying an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,800,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $108.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

