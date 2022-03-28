J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

