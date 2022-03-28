J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $462,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period.
Shares of IUSV opened at $76.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $78.18.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.