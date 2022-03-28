J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $539,000 in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMTB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

IMTB stock opened at $46.91 on Monday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

