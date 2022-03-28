J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,949 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 667.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DFNL opened at $31.86 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.