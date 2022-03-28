Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

