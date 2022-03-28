Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 720,460 shares.The stock last traded at $9.09 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 290,986 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

