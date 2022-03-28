JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of JDEPF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

