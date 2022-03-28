Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €17.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.59 ($21.52).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

