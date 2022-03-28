Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives $18.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.72. 821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

