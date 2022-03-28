John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

AQUA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.