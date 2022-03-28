John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,477,000 after buying an additional 239,091 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,230,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

